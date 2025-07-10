Before Superman, Lex Luthor Actor Nicholas Hoult Starred In One Of The Best Zombie Movies Ever

Nicholas Hoult has made a name for himself by building an eclectic acting career spanning over twenty years, from his breakthrough as a child star in 2003's "About a Boy" to his Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of the mad Emperor Peter III in the Hulu television series "The Great." Hoult's star reaches new heights in 2025's "Superman," where he plays the legendary comic book supervillain Lex Luthor. Hoult is the latest in a long line of iconic actors who have portrayed Superman's archenemy, but fans looking to sink their teeth into another excellent Nicholas Hoult movie should check out the 2013 zombie romantic comedy (or zom-rom-com), "Warm Bodies."

In "Warm Bodies," Hoult plays "R," a hoodie-clad zombie who doesn't remember his name or his previous life but still holds onto a sliver of consciousness — and a fondness for Bruce Springsteen records. When R encounters Julie (Teresa Palmer), a gun-toting survivor from the last human territory on Earth, she jumpstarts his cold, dead heart. And it's not just love at first sight — R begins to return to life.

Directed by Jonathan Levine, "Warm Bodies" is the rare zombie movie told from an undead character's point of view, with Hoult's fantastic voiceover adding humor and heart to his grunting ghoul. A genre monster mash-up with teeth, "Warm Bodies" is now considered one of the best zombie movies of all time.