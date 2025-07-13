Netflix's Crime Thriller Series From The Queen's Gambit Creator Deserves Your Attention

Back in 2020, writer, director, and co-creator Scott Frank wowed audiences with his Netflix adaptation of Walter Tevis's novel "The Queen's Gambit." Recently a new show from Frank dropped its first season on Netflix, and it's every bit as good as his last major hit.

Adapting a book series by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen, "Dept. Q" follows Carl Morck (Matthew Goode), a Scottish detective who was seriously injured in a shooting that left one officer paralyzed and another dead. Carl is still undergoing therapy for the incident when he gets assigned to be the head of a brand new division. Department Q is given a backlog of cold cases and hardly any funding, but with the help of former Syrian policeman Akram Salim (Alexej Manvelov), Carl begins working through cases once thought to be unsolvable.

"Dept. Q" scored a whopping 87% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 90% with audiences following its May 2025 premiere. Over the course of nine episodes, the show lays out an incredibly compelling crime drama that will probably rate head-and-shoulders above "The Queen's Gambit" to police procedural fans. "Dept. Q" is easily among the best crime dramas on Netflix, and fans of shows like "Mindhunter" need to add it to their list pronto. Frank's work with Netflix has been an undeniable success, and many viewers are hoping that the first season of "Dept. Q" is just the beginning.