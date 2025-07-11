15 Best Shows Like Stranger Things

Not every show similar to "Stranger Things" is a horror story, and some don't even have any fantastical elements. One such case in point is "Hanna," a TV adaptation of the 2011 thriller that told the story of a teenage girl raised to be an assassin by her ex-CIA father. Ultimately, it's revealed that there is much more to Hanna than meets the eye, and her father's involvement with a sinister government program to breed an army of super soldiers may hold the secret to who she really is.

In the expanded television version, starring Joel Kinnaman and Esme Creed-Miles, Hanna's origins are revealed fairly early on, while she's pursued by CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), former head of UTRAX, the super soldier program. A gripping thriller about a young girl with incredible abilities and a dark past where she was manipulated by those around her, there are plenty of direct comparisons to be made to "Stranger Things," especially with Hanna's relationship with Erik mirroring that of Eleven and Sheriff Hopper.

Like a version of "Stranger Things" without all the horror elements, "Hanna" should satisfy anyone looking for action, mystery, and a terrifying teenage protagonist.