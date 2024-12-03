Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Review - Star Wars Goes Goonies, With Dazzling Results

The crux of making a show like "Skeleton Crew" work is, probably not surprisingly, figuring out a way to root the series in the experiences of its four young leads while also pleasing people who've been watching "Star Wars" for decades, or at least several years. The show has to capture that elusive space opera feeling while also offering new perspectives on the kinds of things — space pirates, hyperspace, Jedi, Droids, and so on — we've all known about for most, if not all, of our lives. It's here that Jon Watts (who directed the premiere episode) and director David Lowery (who directed episodes two and three) deploy their experience as family filmmakers to great effect.

There is a real sense of wonder in the way the kids move through the world, even when the sights are familiar, the dangers are predictable, and the beats of the story play out as you'd probably expect in the "Star Wars" galaxy. A lot of that is due to the cast, in particular Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Kyriana Kratter, but it's hard to overstate how well the show threads a certain needle. It's not just that the show is walking the line between the familiar and the new with its characters' experiences. It's that it's figuring out how to use the familiar in entirely new ways. There's a reason these kids live in a weird suburban planetscape, a reason they're having trouble getting home, and a reason Jude Law (who's also excellent) is along for the ride. It's a wonderfully well-realized piece of work, and despite a few muddied visuals and the occasional too-cheeky reference to a previous "Star Wars" line or scene, it works.

But there's something else happening in "Skeleton Crew" that's worth focusing on, particularly when Ravi Cabot-Conyers gets to dig a little deeper into Wim's emotional state and the inner world he's built while living on an isolated, stunted planet. We accuse so many "Star Wars" these days of being nothing more than glorified fan fiction, incidents of big-name creators getting a gig so they can play with their action figures on a million-dollar scale — and "Skeleton Crew" is smart enough to know this. We know it's smart enough because it opens as the story of a little boy playing with action figures, reading stories of great deeds in the galaxy's past. This is not the first "Star Wars" story to engage with the lore of the franchise, but there is a sense of potential energy in these early episodes that suggests "Skeleton Crew" may go deeper into that world than any story before it. It's a show that wants to not just emulate its forebears, but hopefully understand them, and that adds ambition on top of all the fun. For that reason, and many others, it's a welcome addition to the "Star Wars" galaxy.

"Skeleton Crew" premieres on Disney+ on December 2.