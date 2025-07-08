The Sherlock Holmes Series You Need To Check Out On HBO Max
It's never easy to breathe new life into a story that's been told many times, but that's exactly what "Sherlock & Daughter" is doing. Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic detective is well over a century old at this point, and there have been many different on-screen versions of Sherlock Holmes over the years. To stand out from the crowd, you need to take a different approach. That's what Netflix's "Enola Holmes" films did, introducing Sherlock's sister and rewriting the character's history in the process. "Sherlock & Daughter" does something similar in that it teams the famous P.I. with a family member, and audiences are loving it.
The show debuted on The CW on April 16, 2025, and it's been posting solid numbers since. By the beginning of June 2025, viewership had increased by 20% compared to the premiere. As of this writing, it's the network's top scripted series on linear and it sits in second place in the digital rankings. It's a similar story over on HBO Max, where you can watch the show in the United States. "Sherlock & Daughter" posted a strong debut on the streamer, entering the top 10 in fourth place. The reaction has been just as strong abroad, especially in Australia, where it airs on SBS: The period mystery series has seen a remarkable 150% increase in viewership over the course of its first four episodes Down Under.
What is Sherlock & Daughter about?
"Sherlock & Daughter" follows Sherlock Holmes (David Thewlis) as he copes with threats from the Red Thread, a criminal syndicate. Into his life comes Amelia Rojas (Blu Hunt), an American girl who claims that Holmes is her father. She arrives in England in the wake of her mother's murder and is hoping to solve the case. Holmes initially denies paternity, but he finds Amelia to be a quick-witted understudy and is happy to take her on as a partner. Amelia and Sherlock examine the case and try to expose the Red Thread before it's too late.
Fans of the source material will be glad to know that Sherlock's longtime partner Dr. John Watson (Seán Duggan) appears in the series on a recurring basis. Several other important characters from the books also show up, including Sherlock's nemesis Professor James Moriarty (Dougray Scott), who is banged up in Newgate Prison when the story commences. Moriarty actually has an estranged child of his own, Daniel "Dan" Moriarty (Joe Klocek), a former offender who is attempting to walk the straight and narrow. He goes by the alias Michael Wylie and ends up trying to charm Amelia.
What the critics are saying about Sherlock & Daughter
Critics have largely been kind about "Sherlock & Daughter." At the time of this writing, the first season of the show has a solid 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes. David Thewlis has been getting plenty of praise for his turn as Doyle's beloved detective, but people are also impressed by Blu Hunt, who superhero movie fans will recognize as Danielle Moonstar (aka Mirage) from "The New Mutants." In his review for the Los Angeles Times, television critic Robert Lloyd wrote: "Thewlis, who has the ranginess and sharp profile one associates with the character, is a fine Holmes, caustic with a comic edge, and Hunt holds her own as his problematic partner."
Some reviewers have criticized Hunt for her modern approach to her character, made all the more jarring by the 19th century setting. "Amelia carries herself and delivers her lines as if she'd wandered off the set of one of those teen dramas The CW used to regularly produce," wrote Nina Metz of the Chicago Tribune. However, that's kind of the point. This isn't supposed to be "True Detective," after all. "Sherlock & Daughter" is a cozy watch made for those who enjoy the easy-going nature of CW offerings, and in that respect, it's a huge success. Hunt may come across as a bit too Gen-Z for 1890s century London, but, as noted by Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter, she's "bright and charming enough to make you want to hang out with Amelia regardless of the century."