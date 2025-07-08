The Sherlock Holmes Series You Need To Check Out On HBO Max

It's never easy to breathe new life into a story that's been told many times, but that's exactly what "Sherlock & Daughter" is doing. Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic detective is well over a century old at this point, and there have been many different on-screen versions of Sherlock Holmes over the years. To stand out from the crowd, you need to take a different approach. That's what Netflix's "Enola Holmes" films did, introducing Sherlock's sister and rewriting the character's history in the process. "Sherlock & Daughter" does something similar in that it teams the famous P.I. with a family member, and audiences are loving it.

The show debuted on The CW on April 16, 2025, and it's been posting solid numbers since. By the beginning of June 2025, viewership had increased by 20% compared to the premiere. As of this writing, it's the network's top scripted series on linear and it sits in second place in the digital rankings. It's a similar story over on HBO Max, where you can watch the show in the United States. "Sherlock & Daughter" posted a strong debut on the streamer, entering the top 10 in fourth place. The reaction has been just as strong abroad, especially in Australia, where it airs on SBS: The period mystery series has seen a remarkable 150% increase in viewership over the course of its first four episodes Down Under.