Enola Holmes 2 Just Changed The History Of Sherlock Holmes In Two Major Ways

*Contains spoilers for Enola Holmes 2*

Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case this week as the massively under-appreciated but equally deductive member of the Holmes family tree in "Enola Holmes 2." On the hunt for clues and playing hero yet again away from the spotlight of her older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill), Enola still manages to find herself in a big mess, this time on the hunt for a missing girl. Her search leads to murder, treachery, and finally finding the truth about how she feels about her former flame, Tewkesbury (Louis Patridge).

If you've made it this far, you won't be too disappointed to learn that the day is saved and another case is closed by our Enola, which is no surprise given her family legacy. What does come as a shock is how the new film alters two major details in the history of her legendary detective of a brother and two essential characters linked to his adventures. We're referring to Sherlock's longtime friend, Doctor John H. Watson, and his well-known foe, Professor James Moriarty. Indeed, with these films, Sherlock's little sister was the main focus, but these two names were bound to crop up eventually, and it's in the second installment that we're introduced to both in very unexpected ways.