How Old Was Daniel Radcliffe In The Harry Potter Movies?
Harry Potter was 11 years old when he got his Hogwarts letter in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," and that just so happens to be the exact age Daniel Radcliffe was when he started playing the role. Radcliffe started acting at an incredibly young age, and his performance in a 1999 "David Copperfield" miniseries caught the attention of "Sorcerer's Stone" director Chris Columbus.
Columbus quickly cast 11-year-old Radcliffe as the movie's lead, but he wasn't even the youngest actor in the cast. Emma Watson first played Hermione Granger when she was just 10 years old, and 12-year-old Rupert Grint rounded out the main trio as Ron Weasley. All three actors spent a huge chunk of their formative years on the set of the "Harry Potter" movies. Filming the entire series took 10 years, and Radcliffe was 21 on the emotional last day of filming when the crew shot the ending of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2."
Plenty of famous Hollywood stars started as child actors, but few of them were as famous as Radcliffe. "Harry Potter" was an unprecedented worldwide sensation, and starring in the series changed Radcliffe's life forever. Years after the end of the series, Radcliffe has plenty of thoughts about his childhood stardom and a serious piece of advice for the people making the "Harry Potter" reboot series.
Daniel Radcliffe's experience growing up famous
"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" was released in 2001, and suddenly Daniel Radcliffe was a world-famous 12-year-old. Radcliffe had millions of adoring fans around the globe, although he didn't necessarily feel that way at the time.
In an interview with Sunday Today, Radcliffe said that he knew "Harry Potter" was a sensation, but he didn't really see all that excitement and fame in his everyday life. "Which I think in a way is great. You wouldn't want a kid to feel the sort of the weight and the sense of expectation of all of that," he said. Radcliffe also explained that he and his costars were often so busy filming "Harry Potter" that they didn't have much time to experience how big the franchise was becoming.
Looking back, Radcliffe can clearly see just how different his childhood was from most people's, but he doesn't go out of his way to revisit that time. Radcliffe told Jonathan Ross in 2021 that he avoids watching his performances in the "Harry Potter" movies at all costs. After seeing each film at its premiere, Radcliffe has never watched them again. "It's like passing around baby photos of yourself," Radcliffe said, "It's not an enjoyable experience." Radcliffe's "baby photos" have been seen by millions, so it's easy to understand why he doesn't look at them any more than he has to.
Daniel Radcliffe has a message for the new Harry Potter series
HBO's "Harry Potter" reboot is underway, and naturally Potterheads want to know what the original cast has to say about the new series. Back in 2024 the show hadn't found its new cast yet, but Daniel Radcliffe was already being asked if he had any advice for the actors who would eventually step into his shoes. Radcliffe told Entertainment Tonight that his real advice was for the adults in the project and how they should handle working with the young cast. "Just like, let them be kids still," Radcliffe said, adding, "I can't imagine what it would have been like to do that in the age of social media. We were kind of a little bit before that."
Now that HBO's "Harry Potter" series has found its cast, Radcliffe's advice carries even more weight. In the new show, Harry will be played by 11-year-old Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin. He'll be joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron. Like Radcliffe when he was young, McLaughlin already has years of performance experience, but "Harry Potter" will be his biggest role yet by far. HBO has yet to announce a release date for the new series, but on June 21, 2025, J.K. Rowling — who serves as an executive producer on the show — stated on social media that she'd read and loved the scripts for the first two episodes.