The 15 Best War Movies On Netflix Right Now

War movies are an undeniable staple of cinema, and for good reason. Few genres can compare when it comes to stirring up feelings of tension, heart, and — for some movies, at least — good old-fashioned patriotism. In fact, some of the best movies of all time are war movies. They might take place in the modern day and hammer home the true horrors of combat and the uneasy nature of war, or they may be ancient sagas that dramatize some of history's greatest conflicts. Of course, the two World Wars, which spanned the globe and concluded with the first use of atomic weapons, tend to dominate the genre, for better or for worse.

With such a large library of films in the genre, however, it can be a daunting task trying to figure out what — or where — to look at to find something great to watch. To that end, we've taken some of the guesswork out of the equation, compiling a list of the most captivating and dramatic releases in cinema history. So gear up, fall in, and march out, because we're looking at 15 of the best war movies you can stream right now on Netflix.