11 Best Movies Like Juno

For a certain generation, "Juno" was a milestone film that not only depicted a compelling, emotionally fruitful story, but also defined the offbeat, hyper-specific cultural milieu that came from the internet and popular culture in the '00s. "Juno" was written by Diablo Cody (who won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for the film) and directed by Jason Reitman. It follows the life of a midwestern teen named Juno (Elliot Page) who loves indie rock music and gory horror, and who discovers, at the beginning of the film, that she has accidentally gotten pregnant. Cody's writing is distinct — Juno and several other characters in the film tend toward a slangy style of dialogue that feels both referential to the past and difficult to understand when first encountered. From the film's artsy opening credit sequence to its eclectic soundtrack, "Juno" combines many elements to present a cohesive, creative identity to the viewer.

That said, it's really the central story of the film and the performances of its acting ensemble that have allowed the movie to stand the test of time. Now widely considered to be required viewing in the coming-of-age movie category, "Juno" is anchored by Elliot Page's grounded, vulnerable performance and supporting work from fantastic actors like JK Simmons, Allison Janney, and Jennifer Garner. We looked for other iconic films that offer a stylish point-of-view or a significant coming-of-age story, as well as movies that present a harmonious balance between levity and poignance, just like "Juno."