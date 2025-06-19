The Jeremy Renner And Idris Elba Zombie Movie You Need To Watch On Hulu

In order to stand out in a crowded genre and become one of the best zombie movies of all time, you have to bring something unique to the undead table. And that's what 2003's "28 Days Later" did: it was among the first films to introduce a new type of zombie that ran at full, terrifying speed rather than just ambling along slowly as was the norm. The movie was quickly hailed as a classic and remains so to this day — but its first sequel, 2007's "28 Weeks Later," sometimes gets overlooked even though it's another all-time great in the zombie film genre.

But "28 Weeks Later" — which features Idris Elba and Jeremy Renner among its cast — has been popular on Hulu as of late. There are a few reasons why: first and foremost, with the release of the long-awaited third installment, "28 Years Later," people are going back and catching up on the previous entries in the series. Second, "28 Days Later" is currently only available to buy or rent digitally. That's only a fairly recent development, as the movie spent years completely unavailable on any digital storefronts — and is also out of print on DVD and Blu-ray, which has made the latter in particular prohibitively expensive.

All of this has helped drive people towards the much more accessible "28 Weeks Later" instead, giving it a boost it might not have gotten otherwise.