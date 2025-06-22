Directed and co-written by Peter Jackson, "The Lord of the Rings" ("LOTR") trilogy (which Looper's dubbed the best fantasy film of all time) was a high-water mark for fantasy buffs everywhere. Not only was each movie beautifully shot and plotted, but each was nominated for numerous Academy Awards, and the last one, "The Return of the King," won in every category it was nominated for, including best picture. It's no wonder, then, that these films, released between 2001 and 2003, spawned their own universe.

Since the release of the "LOTR" trilogy, there has been a separate trilogy of "The Hobbit," again directed by Jackson; an animated "War of the Rohirrim" movie, executive produced by Jackson; a Prime Video series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"; and another movie on the way, "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum," directed by Andy Serkis, the man who played the titular twisted hobbit in the "LOTR" and "Hobbit" trilogies. Clearly, fantasy fans yearn for stories involving the creations of author J.R.R. Tolkien however they can get them.

But those aren't the only fantasy movies that deserve a watch. While the "LOTR" films present a world of hobbits, wizards, orcs, and elves, they weren't the first to do so. Fantasy movies have been having a moment since the '80s, when many of these were filmed. These are the 15 best movies like "The Lord of the Rings."