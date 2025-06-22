12 Best TV Shows Like Shrinking

This article contains discussions of mental health and sexual assault.

In January of 2023, Apple TV+ introduced a thoughtful and heartfelt new series: "Shrinking," created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Jason Segel. Segel, whom you may recognize from projects like "How I Met Your Mother," "Dispatches From Elsewhere," and "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," stars on the show as Jimmy Laird, a therapist who breaks his own rules by taking very unconventional approaches to his job (sometimes, this is as simple as just telling a patient to leave a crappy partner, and other times, it's more complicated). Jimmy, who's grieving the loss of his own wife and struggling to be a good single father to his only child Alice (Lukita Maxwell), is flanked by some friends and colleagues who help him sort out his own feelings, including fellow therapists Paul Rhoades (Harrison Ford) and Gaby Evans (Jessica Williams), his next door neighbor Liz (Christa Miller), and his best friend Brian (Michael Urie), just to name a few.

If you love "Shrinking" and you're looking for something with the same energy and vibes, Looper's got you covered. A handful of these shows were made by the same creative team, some focus on mental health, and some just have the same general feel as "Shrinking," but you can't miss with any of these. (Still, for some of the ones focusing on mental health, make sure to check any trigger warnings.)