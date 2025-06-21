12 Best TV Shows Like FBI

With a combination of rock-'em, sock-'em action and a whole lot of interpersonal drama, "FBI" explores life in the New York City field office of the titular Federal Bureau of Investigation. While the central cast's main focus is on keeping New York City safe, they do sometimes journey out of the Big Apple to take on dangerous cases elsewhere. The crimes they take on can involve everything from dealing with the mob to matters of counterintelligence, spycraft, and terrorism. Much like its departed brethren, "FBI: International" and "FBI: Most Wanted," the cases the show explores are typically one-and-done episode storylines.

While the series' central figures have come and gone over time, the main characters as of this writing are Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), who comes from a law enforcement family, and Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), who went to West Point and was once an Army Ranger. They oversee a crack team willing to do what they must to keep New York as relatively peaceful as they can — without killing or injuring too many people around them.

No other drama is exactly like "FBI," but there are plenty of police procedurals that take place in New York City and plenty of shows that heavily involve the FBI or CIA. For every "Blue Bloods," there's a "Law & Order," "N3mbers," or "CSI." Here are the best shows out there that carry the same spirit as "FBI" but manage to stand out in completely unique ways.