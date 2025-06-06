The 12 Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now

Though some may feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of movie streaming services available today, for others, it's kid-in-a-candy-store time. Vast numbers of features are available to cinephiles and casual viewers alike at any time of the day; a fan of a particular genre can indulge in their favorite titles as long as time and stamina persists. A golden age or a Las Vegas buffet? Depends on your perspective.

Horror is well represented on streaming services. Most, if not all, streaming channels have a solid collection of new and/or vintage horror films from every subgenre: '80s slashers, giant monsters, ghost stories, even the worst horror movies ever made. Some services, like Shudder, show nothing but horror in a round-the-clock cycle of screams.

Netflix, which is the most popular streaming provider service in the world, is no exception, offering a sampling of horror from around the planet to its 282 million global subscribers. The company rotates many of its genre offerings on a monthly basis, which can make it difficult to determine which of its titles are worth seeing. We've taken the guesswork away for you with this list of the 15 best horror movies on Netflix right now.