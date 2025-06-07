15 Best Mind-Bending Movies Of All Time, Ranked

"Triangle" is a dark psychological science-fiction horror film written and directed by Christopher Smith, the writer behind the well-received 2010 period horror film "Black Death." A modern interpretation of Sisyphus, the Greek mythological figure forced to fruitlessly roll a boulder up a hill for all of eternity, as well as a vision of purgatory, "Triangle" is a trippy time loop metaphor for the agony of guilt and grief experienced by troubled parents who feel they have failed their children in some way, whether through outright abuse or just through their own perceived inadequacies.

The tale centers around Jess (Melissa George), a young mother of an autistic son. After a difficult morning with her child, Jess heads out on a sailboat trip with her friend Greg and several others, explaining that her son is at school for the day. While at sea, a strange storm hits, capsizing their boat. In the disaster's wake, the group find and board a seemingly deserted ocean liner where Jess is almost immediately struck by strong déjà vu as a deadly masked attacker appears to pick them off one by one.

Jess soon finds events repeating, realizing she is caught in an endless loop of overlapping timelines where each trip through adds a duplicate of herself that in turn multiplies the ship's ever-growing body count as she desperately tries to claw her way out of the hell she created with a split-second decision.