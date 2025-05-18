The 12 Best Enemies-To-Lovers Movies Ever, Ranked

There's a reason that the "enemies to lovers" trope is such an enormous part of pop culture. On the small screen, you've got couples like Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf (Ed Westwick and Leighton Meester) on "Gossip Girl," Buffy and Spike (Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters) from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and, of course, Sam Malone and Diane Chambers (Ted Danson and Shelley Long) on "Cheers." So what about this trope on the big screen?

Plenty of movies feature an enemies to lovers arc, but which ones are the very best? For the purpose of this ranking, we should note that, to be honest, all of these movies execute this trope pretty much perfectly, so it's not so much a ranking from "worst to best" as it is "pretty good to flat-out excellent." With that in mind, here are twelve completely excellent, delightful, and engrossing enemies to lovers movies ... ranked. (Also, as a nice little bonus, a whole bunch of them have runtimes well under two hours, so binge a bunch of these right in a row if you feel so inclined!)