Terrible CGI Actor Replacements That Fooled Nobody

Perhaps the single most infamous example of a CGI model disastrously standing in for a real actor is the appearance of Mathayus of Akkad, aka the Scorpion King, in "The Mummy Returns." The 2001 sequel to 1999's "The Mummy" brought back Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Patricia Velásquez, and more from the original film, joined by a then-novel cast addition: celebrity wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, then 29 years old and making his film acting debut.

Following a brief live-action appearance by Johnson in the film's prologue, the Scorpion King reappears in the movie's climax, this time transformed into a monstrous, 100% CGI human-scorpion hybrid modeled after Johnson's likeness — and the human part, to say the least, isn't exactly convincing.

Although the CGI in "The Mummy Returns" has aged relatively well for a 2001 movie so heavy on digital wizardry, the Scorpion King still sticks out like a sore thumb, all but imploding the film's action-packed finale by rendering its would-be menace completely flat. The Scorpion King's final form feels so uncanny, unreal, and just plain goofy that there's no suspense to Rick O'Connell's (Fraser) fight with him. The botch job was reportedly a result of the movie's CGI team having limited access to Johnson due to his busy WWE schedule — resulting in a model that bears so little resemblance to the real-life Johnson that it might as well have been designed from memory.