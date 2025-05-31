The Real Reason Don Most's Ralph Malph Left Happy Days

There is a very long list of actors who struggled for work because their famous roles were too iconic. This is something that seems especially common among TV actors, who hit it big with a particular character and then have to spend the rest of their lives trying to break out of that character's shadow.

Don Most began to sense that this might be a possibility for him after seven seasons playing Ralph Malph on "Happy Days," which is half of the reason he decided to leave the show several years before it actually ended. As he told Pop Goes the Culture TV in 2021, "I was concerned I was getting so associated with that role that it was gonna be more and more difficult for me to break away."

The other factor in why Most left "Happy Days" was that the show was no longer as good as it used to be. He wasn't wrong on that point, as "Happy Days" not only had one of the biggest "jump the shark" moments in TV history, but had the original "jump the shark" moment — a notorious stunt that Fonzie (Henry Winkler) pulled in Season 5 where he literally jumped a shark on water skis. By Season 7, when Most semi-retired Ralph Malph, "Happy Days" was already more than two seasons into its post-jump era. So it seemed like a pretty good time for Most to leave the show before it presumably continued to get even worse.