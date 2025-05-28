Karate Kid: Legends Review - A Charming Legacy Sequel That Pulls Punches

I'm not a "Cobra Kai" viewer, but I suspect fans of that cult Netflix sequel series will feel even more shortchanged; rather than feeling like a stand-alone adventure due to the lack of narrative ties to that series, it feels like an odd elephant in the room when we first pick up with Daniel in L.A. On the one hand, this ignoring of events in the television timeline is something Marvel should pay attention to, as I never felt I had to catch up on five seasons of TV to know what was going on — but this is a legacy sequel directly following its climax, one of the few times that continuity is an asset rather than a hindrance. If the film can't commit to being a reboot strictly for a new generation, which it succeeded at for the best part of an hour, then seeing it have an equal disinterest toward paying homage to the franchise's history makes for an odd, deeply unsatisfying beast on both counts.

The original "Karate Kid" and its 2010 remake had runtimes in excess of two hours, and the brevity of "Karate Kid: Legends" works in its favor, helping maintain a driving momentum despite the overly familiar narrative beats. Director Jonathan Entwhistle — the first-time filmmaker best known for creating another Netflix series, "The End Of The F*****g World" — rejects the more lowkey character study template of his predecessors to prioritize the family-friendly action, with some of the best staged fight scenes of the entire franchise across a variety of different disciplines. At their best, these moments feel like a director giving his young audience a gateway drug to a whole new world of martial arts cinema, while also allowing for a stylization that wasn't present in any of the previous films. Take the Five Boroughs tournament, presented entirely as a city-hopping montage where the fights themselves have vintage video game style graphics letting the audience know just how many points a certain punch or kick can score in real time. It's a far more effective way of letting younger viewers grasp the rules through the action itself, rather than slowing down for exposition.

The propulsion during this third act does come at the expense of fleshing out the character drama, leaving the universe-unifying fan service feeling entirely unjustifiable within the narrative. I'd argue that the returning characters are such an irrelevance that their presence feels like a Sony executive had the misguided idea to force this movie into being a karate "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the very last minute. It's a shame, because when "Karate Kid: Legends" is allowed to be its own, stand-alone adventure, it's by far the most charming since the 1984 original.

"Karate Kid: Legends" releases in theaters on May 30.