Movies Like Den Of Thieves You Need To Watch Next

In 2018, "Den of Thieves" thrust B-movie star Gerard Butler into the role of Nicholas O'Brien, a grizzled, no-nonsense LAPD cop looking to find the culprits behind a brutal robbery. He's working against a ticking clock as the crooks have another big score planned. While the drama and gunfights in this one helped make it so popular, no good crime caper is complete without a surprise twist ending, which "Den of Thieves" manages to execute to perfection.

After a lengthy delay, the long-awaited sequel to this Butler fan favorite finally saw the light of day in 2025. With even better reviews than its predecessor, "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" brought back Butler and co-star O'Shea Jackson Jr. in a tale of a daring diamond heist set in Europe. But while we wait to hear news of a third film, you might be looking for something similar to tide you over. So pop a brewski and punch back the recliner — we've compiled a list of the best movies like "Den of Thieves."