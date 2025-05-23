Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T. Spin-Off Series Left Multiple People Furious

Call it the franchise that refuses to die, or simply sit back and marvel at its luck; after previously surviving two other cancelations, the "S.W.A.T." universe's most recent brush with television's grim reaper only lasted a grand total of forty-eight hours. Despite Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (Shemar Moore) closing out the series' last episode with the perfect final line, the character will ride on in a brand-new ten-episode sequel spin-off series titled "S.W.A.T.: Exiles." But the decision was made so quickly that a number of people involved in the long-running franchise ended up furious and left out in the cold — including the parent show's writers, directors, and actors. Even CBS brass allegedly found out about the new series via the trades, which has resulted in a lot of hurt feelings and bemusement over the haste with which "Exiles" was greenlit.

Moore apparently took the extra step of calling his fellow cast members to tell them all about what was going down before news broke. That's a pretty brave step for the actor to take, especially because he's the only one who will be featured on the new spin-off. Apparently, some of his former castmates were upset that they've lost their jobs and that Sony Pictures Television didn't bother to tell them what was happening. But at least they were given a heads-up, as many people involved in the success of "S.W.A.T." learned that the franchise would survive without them through the media — and none of them were happy about it.