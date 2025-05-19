S.W.A.T. Season 8 Finale: Shemar Moore's Last Hondo Line Is Perfect

Contains spoilers for "S.W.A.T." Season 8, Episode 22 — "Return to Base"

"What are we waiting for? Gear up. Let's go save this city." So says Hondo (Shemar Moore) at the end of "S.W.A.T.," and a more fitting ending could not have existed for the series. Hondo comes forth with that order when his group of rough-and-tough law enforcement agents heads out to provide backup for an armed robbery call. After an episode that saw the team's headquarters take serious damage and a squad member nearly leave, it's a sign that business will continue as usual for Twenty Squad long beyond that last shot. It's also a fond last salute to Hondo's signature catchphrase, which he's repeated more times than fans can count over the course of the action series' eight season run.

During previous episodes, Hondo has also thrown out a "Let's roll." That's a major reference to the original Hondo, Steve Forrest's, catchphrase, and he frequently repeated it during the original "S.W.A.T." That's just two times "S.W.A.T." has referenced its forefather program, and one specific reference has been right under fans' noses for years.

