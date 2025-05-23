Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning Finally Explains The Franchise's Biggest Mystery

Contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning"

When "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" picks up shortly after "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" ends, the powerful artificial intelligence known as the Entity still poses a massive threat to humanity, but Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) has managed to get the key away from Gabriel (Esai Morales). This will allow him to access the Entity's source code, which is located on a sunken Russian submarine. What few could've imagined going into "Final Reckoning," however, is how important "Mission: Impossible III," one of the best movies in the franchise, is to this twist in the new film's plot.

The franchise's third film involves Ethan stealing an item called the Rabbit's Foot. It's never explicitly mentioned what it is in the film, although Benji (Simon Pegg) says it will lead to "end-of-the-world kinda stuff." Ever since then, the Rabbit's Foot has remained one of the franchise's biggest mysteries, something many fans have mentally hand-waved away as a vague MacGuffin. It didn't really matter if it was a bomb, a bioweapon, or something else; it just existed to move "MI:III's" plot forward. But "Final Reckoning" reveals it was consequential after all, as the Rabbit's Foot is the origin of the Entity itself.

The world-ending terror hidden inside the Rabbit's Foot was a prototype version of the massively powerful artificial intelligence now plaguing Ethan and company. In the 20 years between "Mission: Impossible III" and "Final Reckoning," the Entity continued to grow until it could begin accumulating the nuclear arsenals of various countries. When planning your next "Mission: Impossible" rewatch marathon, you may want to change the order so that the third one comes right before "Dead Reckoning." After all, in a sense, that and "Final Reckoning" are an "MI:III" redo, as Ethan once again has to steal the source code, this time out of a submarine, to stop the Entity.