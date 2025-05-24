Is Galactus A Celestial? What You Need To Know About The Marvel Villain
Given the apparent size of Galactus (who is far more terrifying than Thanos), the primary antagonist in Marvel Studios' upcoming film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," as he's depicted in recently released trailers, it makes sense that some might wonder if the enormous figure is a Celestial. Galactus is not a Celestial, despite the fact that he could go toe-to-toe with one. He is an entirely unique being, one that carries on an endless legacy from figures past. The Marvel Comics Universe has presented a multiversal cycle of death and rebirth as an explanation for the universe's continual expansion and regression. There were six full cycles of destruction and recreation before the current cycle containing the active Marvel Comics multiverse, and Galactus (whose origins were depicted in Marvel Comics "Super-Villan Classics" #1) lived in the sixth cycle as a mortal being named Galan.
During the Sixth Cosmos, Galan was a member of the Taa-an, an advanced alien species that survived through to the end of their universe. Galan was one of the last living beings in the Sixth Cosmos, and, along with his fellow survivors, decided to launch directly into the center of the radiation egg that had destroyed nearly all life. While Galan's fellow survivors were instantly eviscerated by the radiation, Galan survived and was recruited by a supreme being named Omnimax to become his successor. Omnimax, who had lived as a mortal in the Fifth Cosmos and became the all-powerful Sentience of the Sixth Cosmos, merged his essence with Galactus and used all of the life force he'd absorbed as the Sixth Cosmos' destroyer of worlds to begin the Seventh Cosmos and put Galan in an incubation state. After his incubation period, Galan emerged into the Seventh Cosmos as Galactus, all-powerful devourer of worlds.
Galactus is one-of-a-kind
There are differences between Galactus' powers in the Marvel Universe and those of Celestial beings, but the main differences between Galactus and the Celestials come from their origins and motivations. The Celestials were actually created by the First Firmament, an embodiment of the first universe (First Cosmos) to ever exist. The Celestials rebelled against him and, through their rebellion, caused the creation of the multiverse. In a sense, Galactus is both a direct descendent of the First Firmament and a cosmic being who exists because of the actions of the Celestials.
The Celestials are a group/race of beings with their own agenda. They desire to push the bounds of life and the universe by creating new universes and experimenting with life force; for example, they use beings like the Eternals to prime planets for the birth of new Celestials. Unlike the Celestials, Galactus serves a larger purpose in the universe and is, as such, not driven by ambition, allegiance, or morality. As the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus constantly hungers and can only be somewhat satiated by planets that house advanced civilizations. Galactus must eat planets to sustain himself and his hunger is necessary for the maintenance of the universe, but he doesn't choose planets through anything other than random discovery. Galactus ensures the cycle of life and death continues, and the life forces he has eaten and stored throughout his existence will ensure the creation of the Eighth Cosmos once the Seventh Cosmos comes to a close.