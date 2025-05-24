Is Galactus A Celestial? What You Need To Know About The Marvel Villain

Given the apparent size of Galactus (who is far more terrifying than Thanos), the primary antagonist in Marvel Studios' upcoming film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," as he's depicted in recently released trailers, it makes sense that some might wonder if the enormous figure is a Celestial. Galactus is not a Celestial, despite the fact that he could go toe-to-toe with one. He is an entirely unique being, one that carries on an endless legacy from figures past. The Marvel Comics Universe has presented a multiversal cycle of death and rebirth as an explanation for the universe's continual expansion and regression. There were six full cycles of destruction and recreation before the current cycle containing the active Marvel Comics multiverse, and Galactus (whose origins were depicted in Marvel Comics "Super-Villan Classics" #1) lived in the sixth cycle as a mortal being named Galan.

During the Sixth Cosmos, Galan was a member of the Taa-an, an advanced alien species that survived through to the end of their universe. Galan was one of the last living beings in the Sixth Cosmos, and, along with his fellow survivors, decided to launch directly into the center of the radiation egg that had destroyed nearly all life. While Galan's fellow survivors were instantly eviscerated by the radiation, Galan survived and was recruited by a supreme being named Omnimax to become his successor. Omnimax, who had lived as a mortal in the Fifth Cosmos and became the all-powerful Sentience of the Sixth Cosmos, merged his essence with Galactus and used all of the life force he'd absorbed as the Sixth Cosmos' destroyer of worlds to begin the Seventh Cosmos and put Galan in an incubation state. After his incubation period, Galan emerged into the Seventh Cosmos as Galactus, all-powerful devourer of worlds.