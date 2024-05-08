S.W.A.T. Star Shemar Moore Revealed The One Thing He Doesn't Want For The Show

No matter how great a show is and how many viewers tune in every week, no one's ever truly safe in the show business. As such, a great many popular TV shows were canceled in 2023, and while the writing was on the wall for some, others came as a surprise. Fans were incensed when CBS canceled Shemar Moore's "S.W.A.T" in May 2023 — as was the actor, who wasn't about to take the news in stride. Instead, Moore called out CBS for canceling "S.W.A.T." in a viral video. Inspired by the star, the fandom also made plenty of noise. After a number of behind-the-scenes issues ended up working in the show's favor, "S.W.A.T." was saved.

Moore may have had a strong vision about "S.W.A.T" needing to continue, but he has an equally clear and uncompromising vision of the show's procedural action premise — and he refuses to let the series turn into a soap opera. In an interview with US Weekly, the actor was adamant that "S.W.A.T." must bring the action, no matter how much happens in the characters' personal lives outside 20-Squad. "We're 'S.W.A.T' – you know that theme song, man," Moore said. "I want to keep that thrill ride going."