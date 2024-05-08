S.W.A.T. Star Shemar Moore Revealed The One Thing He Doesn't Want For The Show
No matter how great a show is and how many viewers tune in every week, no one's ever truly safe in the show business. As such, a great many popular TV shows were canceled in 2023, and while the writing was on the wall for some, others came as a surprise. Fans were incensed when CBS canceled Shemar Moore's "S.W.A.T" in May 2023 — as was the actor, who wasn't about to take the news in stride. Instead, Moore called out CBS for canceling "S.W.A.T." in a viral video. Inspired by the star, the fandom also made plenty of noise. After a number of behind-the-scenes issues ended up working in the show's favor, "S.W.A.T." was saved.
Moore may have had a strong vision about "S.W.A.T" needing to continue, but he has an equally clear and uncompromising vision of the show's procedural action premise — and he refuses to let the series turn into a soap opera. In an interview with US Weekly, the actor was adamant that "S.W.A.T." must bring the action, no matter how much happens in the characters' personal lives outside 20-Squad. "We're 'S.W.A.T' – you know that theme song, man," Moore said. "I want to keep that thrill ride going."
Moore still likes the many sides of S.W.A.T.
Of course, a show that's all work and no play would leave the characters fairly flat. While Shemar Moore was adamant that "S.W.A.T" must continue to deliver on the action front, he also noted that he enjoys other aspects of the show. "But I love when we get topical," he said in the interview. "I love when we get grounded. We have a great sense of camaraderie and chemistry that you see on the show."
Moore's comments about keeping the show action-packed may be welcome news for the fans who might worry about "S.W.A.T." leaning too heavily on personal life arcs. For instance, Moore's Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson is the father of a small girl, and "S.W.A.T." Season 8 may change everything about Jay Harrington's Deacon since the character intends to retire from the team. Thanks to these plot elements and more, "S.W.A.T" will no doubt continue to explore 20-Squad's personal lives in Season 8 ... but if you ask Moore, this won't be at the cost of the action.