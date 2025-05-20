The Dark Comic Book Fate Of The Penguin's Sofia Falcone, Explained

HBO's "The Penguin" may star Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobb, but the breakout character of the critically acclaimed TV series was troubled mob heiress Sofia Falcone. Played with explosive vulnerability by "How I Met Your Mother" actress Cristin Milioti, Sofia is the daughter of Gotham City crime kingpin Carmine Falcone, who was slain in Matt Reeves' 2022 film "The Batman."

Created by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale, Sofia Falcone appeared in the 1996-1997 DC Comics maxiseries "Batman: The Long Halloween" — now considered one of the most essential Batman stories ever written — and its 1999-2000 sequel, "Batman: Dark Victory."

"The Penguin" draws heavily on the convoluted comic book history of the Falcone crime family, but it rewrites Sofia's tragic story in several significant ways. For example, Sofia in "The Penguin" is framed by Carmine for the "Hangman" serial killings and sent to Arkham Asylum. But in the comics, Sofia is fanatically loyal to her father and is revealed to be the true Hangman killer. Though both incarnations of Sofia are driven by revenge and seek to take control of Gotham's criminal underworld, their stories have very different endings. Here is the dark comic book fate of Sofia Falcone, explained.