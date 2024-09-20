The Penguin Episode 1 Rewrites Batman History In One Huge Way

When Matt Reeves' "The Batman" descended on theaters, it delivered a cold, gothic crime story that cherry-picked aspects from essential stories from the Caped Crusader's long history. One particular element involved Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) being killed by The Riddler (Paul Dano), not Two-Face as in Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's beloved Bat-tale, "The Long Halloween." And just as that story had elements tweaked and turned into "The Batman," so too does "The Penguin" take and adapt other aspects from DC Comics history.

The new HBO series, which sees Colin Farrell return to television after having just starred in Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed "Sugar," also looks to Loeb and Sale's DC catalog for inspiration. Plucking from the Batman sequel story to "The Long Halloween," "Batman: Dark Victory," this new show rearranges pivotal moments in Gotham's gritty history by way of Sofia Falcone, who is played by Cristin Milioti.

Fresh out of Arkham and clearly the black sheep of her family, Sofia is still carrying the weight of the crimes she apparently committed that put her in the same facility as The Riddler (Paul Dano) and Joker (Barry Keoghan). While her deeds aren't discussed in much detail, whatever she did was enough to earn her the nickname "The Hangman," — the same name the comics version of the character was given as the killer in "Batman: Dark Victory." What's worth noting, however, is the point in time Sofia is given the title here and versus in the comic the show is riffing from, and what that could mean for Oz and the Falcone family going forward.