The Entire The Last Of Us Timeline Explained

"The Last of Us" straddles the line between multiple genres. On the surface, the show is part of a proud tradition of post-apocalypse stories with creatures that aren't quite zombies, but the more you watch, the more you realize that it's not so interested in the monsters in the first place. Instead, it's a story about relationships, love, and the way that those things change people over time.

At the center of "The Last of Us" are two people, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who have suffered through plenty of loss and hardship. Through each other, Joel and Ellie find a new sense of peace in the world, but their relationship also brings a slew of new challenges. With some rare exceptions, the story never leaves the perspective of one of these two characters, but despite this, both the games and show cover a huge chunk of time.

The HBO adaptation technically kicks off in 1968, and by the time Season 2 rolls around, we're well into the 2020s. The series plays fast and loose with time; some episodes will skip over 20 years via a single, brief montage, while others will spend nearly an hour digging into the intricacies of a 10-year-long romance. Between all the different factions and cities, flashbacks, and hints of the future, the timeline can get a little confusing, so we're here to break down all the major events you need to be aware of.