Stars Who Are Currently In Prison For Life

Though it's often thought that actors are spared serious consequences for their less-than-honorable actions, there is a long list of film and television performers that have been arrested, charged, and punished for various offenses. For the most part, the legal system doesn't spare actors who commit crimes, whether they're A-list Marvel actors who found themselves on the wrong side of the law or Hollywood stars who were jailed for their questionable actions while on set. Some of these performers have spent just brief periods of time in jail, while others have been locked away for more significant stretches.

However, there's a small but notable number of actors who are not only currently in jail, but will also remain there for life. They are there for heinous crimes — murder, rape, kidnapping — and are paying one of the most severe prices that can be handed down in society. Following is a list of those actors and the rash, disastrous decisions that effectively ended their lives as free individuals.

The following article mentions instances of rape, sexual assault, domestic abuse, and child abuse.