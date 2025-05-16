What Happened To Maggie Greene On The Walking Dead?

Maggie Greene, played by Lauren Cohan, is introduced in Season 2 of "The Walking Dead" when the group of survivors arrive at a farm. Her family has a more sympathetic approach to the walkers, choosing to imprison them in their barn rather than kill them, much to the horror of the others. She and her family have holed up on their land, aren't quite clear what's happening around them, and are a bit naive to what the other survivors have faced.

Over the course of the series, Maggie goes from an unsure young woman to someone willing to do whatever it takes to protect those she loves. She is one half of arguably the best love story on "The Walking Dead," and that plays a role in how Maggie's life changes and how she reacts to the expanding world and those she comes into contact with. While Maggie may harden over time, she never lets that shake her morality as she shows mercy and patience to those who earn it.

After Maggie's family property burns to the ground at the end of Season 2, the survivors are forced to look for another place to call home. She decides to go with the group, ending up on the road with Glenn (Steven Yeun), so she starts her journey from an isolated, religious farm girl to becoming a strong community leader, walker fighter, and amazing mother.