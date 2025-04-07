What Episode Does Beth Greene Die On The Walking Dead?

Beth Greene (played by Emily Kinney, who continues to act in other projects) died in the episode "Coda," the eighth episode and mid-season finale of the fifth season of "The Walking Dead." Though she initially almost died by suicide in Season 2 when she was first introduced, she eventually became a hardened survivor and beloved member of the show's ensemble cast until her life was cut woefully short, something many "Walking Dead" fans still think was unjust. She met her fate at Grady Memorial Hospital at the hands of Dawn Lerner (Christine Woods), the police lieutenant who runs the place, in a botched exchange for her life.

But Beth's time at the hospital begins even earlier. She is taken in in the 13th episode of the fourth season, "Alone," when she escapes from a pack of walkers who had gotten into a house she and Daryl (Norman Reedus) were staying in. She and Daryl, who had taught her to fight and stand up for herself, were separated from their larger group after a conflagration at the prison where they had been living. When a group of walkers attacked, Daryl stayed behind to take care of them while Beth went on ahead. When Daryl came to find her after defeating the walkers, it was already too late. He arrived just in time to see a car with a white cross on its back drive off. Knowing the car held his friend, he chased after it, but to no avail.

We don't see Beth again until six episodes later, in the fourth episode of the fifth season, "Slabtown." She's been taken to the hospital and was about to learn that, though the hospital is safe from walkers, there are worse things than a zombie's bite.