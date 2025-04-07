What Episode Does Beth Greene Die On The Walking Dead?
Beth Greene (played by Emily Kinney, who continues to act in other projects) died in the episode "Coda," the eighth episode and mid-season finale of the fifth season of "The Walking Dead." Though she initially almost died by suicide in Season 2 when she was first introduced, she eventually became a hardened survivor and beloved member of the show's ensemble cast until her life was cut woefully short, something many "Walking Dead" fans still think was unjust. She met her fate at Grady Memorial Hospital at the hands of Dawn Lerner (Christine Woods), the police lieutenant who runs the place, in a botched exchange for her life.
But Beth's time at the hospital begins even earlier. She is taken in in the 13th episode of the fourth season, "Alone," when she escapes from a pack of walkers who had gotten into a house she and Daryl (Norman Reedus) were staying in. She and Daryl, who had taught her to fight and stand up for herself, were separated from their larger group after a conflagration at the prison where they had been living. When a group of walkers attacked, Daryl stayed behind to take care of them while Beth went on ahead. When Daryl came to find her after defeating the walkers, it was already too late. He arrived just in time to see a car with a white cross on its back drive off. Knowing the car held his friend, he chased after it, but to no avail.
We don't see Beth again until six episodes later, in the fourth episode of the fifth season, "Slabtown." She's been taken to the hospital and was about to learn that, though the hospital is safe from walkers, there are worse things than a zombie's bite.
Grady Memorial's many secrets
When Beth wakes up in the hospital in downtown Atlanta, Dawn, the police officer in charge, explains to her that she owes them for saving her life — Beth has to pay her debt off by working for them, and she's tasked to act as a nurse to Dr. Steven Edwards (Erik Jensen). Beth figures she'll work off her debt and they'll let her go, but Noah (Tyler James Williams), who is also a worker at the hospital, warns Beth that he doesn't know of anyone who has been allowed to leave once they've recuperated.
Meanwhile, Joan (Keshia Castle-Hughes), a worker who attempted to escape the hospital and ended up losing her arm to a walker bite, implies that Dawn doesn't control her officers. Indeed, Officer Gorman (Cullen Moss) begins to sexually harass Beth. He is stopped by Dr. Edwards, but the doctor is dealing with his own issues. He has Beth administer a drug that kills a patient Edwards knew was also a doctor — someone who could have threatened his position at the hospital.
Beth and Noah, knowing that the situation is deteriorating, decide to escape. They manage to make it outside and past a number of walkers, but only Noah is able to make it to freedom. Beth is caught by police officers and brought back to the hospital just as Carol (Melissa McBride) is rolled in on a gurney. While Dawn and another officer debate helping Carol, Dawn secretly gives Beth the key to the drug locker so she can get the medicine that Carol needs to survive.
What did the group do to get her back?
Prior to Carol's arrival at the hospital, the group from the prison has been working to save Beth — but they have to find her, first. Daryl has teamed up with Carol, and they find a car with a white cross that has supplies for Grady Memorial Hospital. Deducing that this is where Beth is, they go to a nearby building to survey the hospital. In the process, they find Noah, who wants to rescue Beth as well. As they prepare to infiltrate the hospital, a patrol car hits Carol and takes her away.
Daryl reports back to Rick (Andrew Lincoln) about Beth's — and now Carol's — situation. Rick heads to Atlanta and captures some police officers to exchange for Beth and Carol. Meanwhile, Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who is outside of Atlanta, is told by Michonne (Danai Gurira) that Beth is still alive.
After meeting with officers at the hospital and proposing the trade, Rick and his group are brought to the hospital to execute the deal. It goes smoothly, but before Rick, Carol, Beth, and everyone else can leave, Dawn insists they give back Noah. For this, an angry Beth stabs Dawn in the shoulder with a pair of scissors, and Dawn reflexively fires her gun at Beth, killing her. An enraged Daryl takes out his pistol and shoots and kills Dawn. With Dawn gone, Daryl carries Beth's body out of the hospital just as Maggie arrives. Maggie collapses in tears when she sees her sister's lifeless body.
More people have died on The Walking Dead than you think, but Beth's death still stands out for its brutality and senselessness. Though Beth was on the show for just four seasons, she made a huge impression on the audience, and her death had an outsized impact on her fellow survivors, particularly Daryl and Maggie, as well.