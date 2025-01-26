Who Are The Whisperers In The Walking Dead?

"The Walking Dead" is one of the biggest television franchises of the 21st century, and one of the reasons the zombie epic is so successful is the plethora of villains who populate the universe. In the series, the dead aren't the true threats — they'll tear people apart, for sure, but they're more of a MacGuffin meant to drive the plot. The real threat comes from the plague's survivors, meaning that whenever the good guys come across a new group of people, it's likely they won't get along. In short, the Walking Dead universe is filled with evil, horrible people.

While Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, may be the franchise's most well-known and popular villain, others also ensure that evil still exists in the world. For example, while Negan unleashed his people upon the living, another far more insidious group exists in the Whisperers. These survivors have shed what little humanity they have left, choosing to intermingle with the dead, a decision that makes them ruthless and unrelenting in the face of any people they meet. To the Whisperers, living people are more threatening than anything the dead have to throw at them.

The Whisperers have a relatively long story arc on "The Walking Dead," but it's been a while since they've shambled across our television screens. Arguably the worst the living has to offer, if you've forgotten how deadly the Whisperers and their leader are or are new to the "Walking Dead" franchise, we're here to break down everything you need to know about them.