Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Will Feature A Key Character (And We're Worried)
Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episode 21 — "Big Decisions"
If fans of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" thought that they were going to be rid of Christopher Gorham's Scott when Season 1 concludes on May 15, they were wrong. The character will be back during Season 2. As of press time, there's no hint as to what he might be doing during the new season, but since Scott is set to become Mandy's (Emily Osment) boss — and was her ex-boyfriend — odds suggest he might get between the happy couple. We're definitely concerned he might provide an out for the ever-restless Mandy from her long-doomed marriage.
Previews for "Big Decisions" suggest that Mandy might be risking a lot by staying mum about working with Scott. As she settles in to cover a major storm for her new job, she and Scott have a brief talk — he says he hopes Georgie (Montana Jordan) is okay with their spending time together. Mandy laughingly tells him that everything's cool and Georgie is okay with them working in tandem — then confesses that Georgie doesn't know at all.
That's just one possible stumbling block for the young couple presented by the Season 1 finale, as Georgie prepares to convince Jim to keep the tire store instead of selling it. But some recent casting news at least suggests Scott won't be a permanent thorn in the couple's side.
Christopher Gorham has been cast on Sheriff Country
While Scott might serve as something of a wedge for Georgie and Mandy in Season 2, it looks like Christopher Gorham won't have a permanent role on the series — unless he's okay with juggling two parts at the same time. Gorham has been cast as Sheriff Mickey Fox's (Morena Baccarin) ex-husband, Travis, on the new "Fire Country" spin-off, "Sheriff Country."
The part of Travis is a regular role on the drama, and the pair not only share a daughter named Skye, but some residual feelings left over from their marriage. That would seem to put the kibosh on Gorham being a regular face in the lives of Georgie and Mandy, though obviously a few guest appearances remain a possibility.
But viewers shouldn't breathe a sigh of relief yet. It's not as if Georgie and Mandy need to look very hard to find trouble. Between Georgie's possible first step toward becoming a mogul and Mandy's moves at work — with a man who's not her husband — plus the money issues that tend to creep into their lives, it looks like they won't need any help finding marital conflict. Scott's increased, if still minimal, Season 2 presence definitely won't help.