Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Will Feature A Key Character (And We're Worried)

Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episode 21 — "Big Decisions"

If fans of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" thought that they were going to be rid of Christopher Gorham's Scott when Season 1 concludes on May 15, they were wrong. The character will be back during Season 2. As of press time, there's no hint as to what he might be doing during the new season, but since Scott is set to become Mandy's (Emily Osment) boss — and was her ex-boyfriend — odds suggest he might get between the happy couple. We're definitely concerned he might provide an out for the ever-restless Mandy from her long-doomed marriage.

Previews for "Big Decisions" suggest that Mandy might be risking a lot by staying mum about working with Scott. As she settles in to cover a major storm for her new job, she and Scott have a brief talk — he says he hopes Georgie (Montana Jordan) is okay with their spending time together. Mandy laughingly tells him that everything's cool and Georgie is okay with them working in tandem — then confesses that Georgie doesn't know at all.

That's just one possible stumbling block for the young couple presented by the Season 1 finale, as Georgie prepares to convince Jim to keep the tire store instead of selling it. But some recent casting news at least suggests Scott won't be a permanent thorn in the couple's side.