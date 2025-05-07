Night Court: Who Did Simon Helberg Play In The Season 3 Finale?

Contains spoilers for "Night Court" Season 3, Episode 18 — "A Decent Proposal"

Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) has always been a lovelorn gal searching for the right guy, but it looks like two potential Mr. Rights have simultaneously arrived — much to her dismay. First, a man named Spencer (Simon Helberg) marches into Abby's chambers, who she is understandably confused and shocked to see. "What the f*** are you doing here?" she cries out. "Just came by to give you this," he says, and kisses her right on the lips.

At that moment, Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) and Abby's current boyfriend, Jake (Ryan Hansen), burst into the room. When Jake asks who Spencer is, he proudly reveals that he and Abby are married. That's a huge stunner, since Abby almost wed another man, Rand (Pete Holmes), in Season 1 — a teeny detail about the show you might have missed — but has never mentioned a previous spouse. On top of that, Spencer's timing couldn't be worse, as Abby's relationship with Jake has been growing by leaps and bounds over the course of Season 3. Jake had been planning on proposing in "A Decent Proposal," only to be thwarted repeatedly. He tells Dan, who tells Abby, who had been waiting for Jake's ring when Spencer arrives.

That's one heck of a huge narrative mess, and with the fate of "Night Court" still hanging in the balance, it's also one heck of a cliffhanger to leave the audience waiting on. But if the sitcom manages to pull a Season 4 renewal, Melissa Rauch promises these unsolved story beats won't linger for long.