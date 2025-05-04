Hawkeye Season 2 - Will It Ever Happen?

"Hawkeye" came out of the gate strong in 2021, landing to good reviews and strong word of mouth. Most excitingly, it saw the long-awaited — and heavily rumored — return of "Daredevil" villain Wilson Fisk aka the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), as well as the debut of two fan-favorite characters, Kate Bishop and Echo. Yet, despite all the buzz when it was released, "Hawkeye" has yet to see a second season nearly four years later. So what gives?

Well, for starters, Marvel television on the Disney+ side — at least back in 2021 — wasn't running their shows like normal prime time hits, planned for multiple seasons at the outset. Certain shows might get a second season, like "Loki," or a spin-off, like how "Wandavision" birthed "Agatha All Along." Others are simply left in limbo (cough, "Moon Knight"). Even in 2022, a year after the show's debut, "Hawkeye" producer Rhys Thomas simply said he had no idea what plans Marvel had for the series.

Though it hasn't gotten a Season 2, the show did make way for the spin-off series "Echo." And then there's the matter of Jeremy Renner's devastating snow plow accident in 2023, after which the actor may have actually died for several minutes, a claim the actor confirmed in his 2025 memoir, "My Final Breath." With Renner out of commission, Marvel surely had to put any plans they might have had for a sequel season on hold, and it would be a year before the actor was working again.