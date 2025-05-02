9-1-1 Season 8 Confirms One Character Is Dead For Good (Despite Those Fan Theories)

Contains spoilers for "9-1-1" Season 8, Episode 16 — "Last Alarm"

Though audiences are so devastated that they're inventing multiple fan theories about it, Bobby Nash's (Peter Krause) controversial death looks like it's going to stick. Much of "Last Alarm" concentrates on Athena (Angela Bassett) as she works through her grief and outrage over Bobby's choice to sacrifice himself and save Chimney (Kenneth Choi), after both of them were exposed to a genetically mutated Ebola-like virus in a lab fire.

Athena keeps seeing visions of Bobby everywhere while she investigates a possible kidnapping case related to a fire that he fought eight years before. It's a tragic situation that deepens with every new piece of information — when the audience learns that the child involved is definitely dead and was not kidnapped at all, it's enough to bring a tear to one's eye. It also causes Athena to deliver a bromide that might as well have come straight from the writer to the viewers. "For a moment, you let yourself believe that miracles were possible," she says.

Ouch, as Bobby himself says in the episode. With all of this in mind, Bobby's passing is definitely in the running for the saddest death on "9-1-1" ever. But while fans witness his full funeral and a full memorial parade down the streets of Los Angeles in "Last Alarm" — and even the placement of his casket in the graveyard where his first family already rests — some of them are still keeping the faith regarding his survival.