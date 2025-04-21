The 9-1-1 Scene That Foreshadowed The Show's Most Controversial Death

Contains spoilers for "9-1-1" Season 8, Episode 15 — "Lab Rats"

It might go down as one of the saddest deaths on "9-1-1," let alone in a prime time drama. Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) passes away from an Ebola-like virus during "Lab Rats," his air hose having been compromised in the process of saving his team. In a way that's both utterly shocking and properly noble and self-sacrificial, he stays quiet about his exposure and allows the only available dose of antiviral to go to Chimney Han (Kenneth Choi), one of his closest friends and an expectant father. Saddening, shocking, and tragic — and completely if subtly foreshadowed.

During the show's bee-laden three-part Season 8 premiere, Bobby takes work as a technical advisor on a not-entirely-unlike-"9-1-1" firefighter drama called "Hotshots." He learns from the lead actor, Brad Torrence (Callum Blue), that Brad's character will die. This is bad, since Bobby is trying to talk down a jumper who's already distraught that the character is a coma. "You can't kill him! He holds the fire fam together!" exclaims the jumper.

While Brad, who's shadowing the team, manages to talk the person down and diffuse the situation, "9-1-1" showrunner Tim Minear has admitted to Entertainment Weekly that this was a fourth wall-breaking Easter egg which pointed toward his future plans. "That was me kind of hinting a little bit about what my intentions were," he said. But Bobby himself admits during "Lab Rats" that his death has long been a predestined thing.