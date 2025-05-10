The 12 Best '80s Kids Movies, Ranked
The 1980s were a great time to be a kid — except, of course, when your uncle let you watch "Aliens" and you had nightmares about chestbursters for weeks afterward. But hey, for every violent '80s movie that was definitely not appropriate for kids, there was also a classic that was meant for the whole family to enjoy. If you know what you're looking for, then you'll find plenty of amazing kids' movies from that era.
Maybe you grew up in the '80s and you want to share your childhood favorites with your own children. Or maybe the decade was way before your time, and you just want to sample what the kids of that generation were watching. Either way, we've curated a list of all the best '80s movies for kids. We can't promise that these movies won't still traumatize kids (because even kids' movies could get kinda dark in the '80s), but we can promise you these are the best of the best.
12. The Land Before Time
Reviews for this 1988 movie were lukewarm at the time, but looking back, it is arguably an underrated classic. In "The Land Before Time," a prehistoric disaster separates the young dinosaur Littlefoot (Gabriel Damon) from his family. So Littlefoot must band together with a stubborn triceratops named Cera (Candace Hutson) and three other young dinosaurs to find his way home.
"The Land Before Time" has some of the most gorgeous and haunting backdrops of any animated film. From massive canyons to smoking volcanoes, the world Don Bluth creates is impossible to tear your eyes away from. Meanwhile, the animated dinosaurs are absolutely adorable. You may not want to show this movie to young children, because the world Littlefoot inhabits is often barren and unforgiving (including one brutal scene with a T-Rex that's like Bambi's mother all over again).
However, older children will appreciate this animated adventure. Despite its bleak atmosphere, "The Land Before Time" is ultimately a moving story of hope. It's inspiring to watch these five dinosaurs put aside their differences and reach a hard-earned happy ending.
Starring: Gabriel Damon, Candace Hutson, Helen Shaver
Director: Don Bluth
Year: 1988
Runtime: 1h 6m
Rating: G
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 65%
11. The Goonies
When a development project threatens to displace a bunch of kids and their families from their Oregon hometown, the "Goonies" band together to go on one last adventure that just might save their home. As these kids hunt for the long-lost treasure of the pirate One-Eyed Willy, they must face bullies, booby traps, and a dangerous crime family.
"The Goonies" expertly walks the tightrope between outrageous laughs and creepy thrills. The movie offers both teasing banter and centuries-old pirate skeletons in equal measure. It also boasts an awesome ensemble, and the chemistry between all of these kids is palpable. The film helped launch the careers of so many talented young actors, including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, and Corey Feldman.
We'd also be remiss not to mention the beloved Sloth (John Matuszak), who is arguably the real hero of this story. "The Goonies" perfectly captures the feeling of what it's like to be a kid on the cusp of adulthood, surrounded by grownups who won't listen to you, and knowing that childhood won't last forever.
Starring: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen
Director: Richard Donner
Year: 1985
Runtime: 1h 54m
Rating: PG
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%
10. Big
Believe it or not, there was once a time when Tom Hanks was not a cultural icon, until the 1988 movie "Big" propelled him into stardom. In this film, 13-year-old Josh (David Moscow) makes a wish at a carnival fortune-telling machine to be "big." Sure enough, he wakes up in a grownup body (as Tom Hanks). Being an adult is fun for a while, but soon Josh begins to miss his much simpler days as a kid. What makes "Big" so compelling is that, while it makes for an excellent comedy, it also kind of works as a drama, too – the story of a kid struggling to adapt to the adult world and a woman who is heartbroken to discover her boyfriend is not quite ready for love.
Tom Hanks is totally believable and utterly lovable as an adult-ified child. Whether you're a kid or an adult, Josh's joy is infectious. Whenever you watch the iconic piano scene, where Josh becomes so engrossed in playing on a giant toy Walking Piano that the toy company's owner (Robert Loggia) joins him, you won't be able to keep a smile off your face.
Starring: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, Robert Loggia
Director: Penny Marshall
Year: 1988
Runtime: 1h 44m
Rating: PG
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
9. Beetlejuice
"Beetlejuice" is a movie that could have only come from the mind of Tim Burton. The film follows Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) Maitland as they unexpectedly die and become ghosts — which wouldn't be so bad, if it weren't for the pesky family trying to move into their old home. The pair try to scare away the new residents, and when that fails, they enlist the help of a dangerous supernatural bio-exorcist named Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to do the scaring for them.
Burton has rounded up the perfect cast: Baldwin and Davis as the strait-laced Maitlands play wonderfully off the eccentric Deetz family and the even more eccentric Beetlejuice. Michael Keaton is clearly having the time of his life. Also, shout-out to the late Sylvia Sidney for her understated performance as an exasperated otherworldly caseworker.
Everything about this film is inspired, from the iconic song-and-dance number at the dinner table to the absurd final battle, and Burton's vision of the afterlife as a kooky bureaucracy is absolutely delightful. Kids will love all the bizarre characters that inhabit this world, especially if they share Lydia's (Winona Ryder) fascination with everything macabre.
Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis
Director: Tim Burton
Year: 1988
Runtime: 1h 32m
Rating: PG
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%
8. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
You know the story: archeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is enlisted to find the legendary Ark of the Covenant before it ends up in Nazi hands. The rest is history.
You have never seen an '80s action movie as visually sumptuous as this one. From the opening glimpse of explorers creeping through the jungle, to the shadow of Indy cast on the bar wall, every shot in this film is a work of art. What could have been a run-of-the-mill adventure movie is elevated by Steven Spielberg's confident direction and Harrison Ford's even more confident swagger.
Meanwhile, the action scenes are top-notch. The biggest highlight is watching Indy steal a truck and single-handedly fend off every Nazi that crosses his path. (for kids, keep in mind that the movie may be more violent that you remember – but then, it's not like you could ever forget the image of Nazi faces melting.) "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is so awesome that it will make any kid want to become an archeologist.
Starring: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman
Director: Steven Spielberg
Year: 1981
Runtime: 1h 55m
Rating: PG
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
7. Who Framed Roger Rabbit
What happens when you handcuff a cartoon rabbit (Charles Fleischer) to a hardboiled detective (Bob Hoskins)? You end up with a hilarious genre-bending movie that completely changes the game. "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" has something for everyone. If you want to see a private eye uncover a sinister conspiracy and overcome his alcoholism, then this is the movie for you. Or if you want to see Roger Rabbit get clobbered by kitchen appliances so many times that even Wile E. Coyote would wince, this movie will scratch that itch for you.
With this movie, kids can enjoy all the fun tropes of old-school film noir, with none of the sex and violence. Well, almost no sex and violence. If you loved this movie as a kid and want to share it with your own children, you may want to double-check the content warnings. "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" would probably get a PG-13 rating if it was released today, though luckily most of the jokes will fly over children's heads and you'll only notice them as an adult.
Starring: Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Cassidy
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Year: 1988
Runtime: 1h 44m
Rating: PG
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
6. The Princess Bride
Right from the opening scene, which shows a kid (Fred Savage) who would rather play video games than listen to a story from his grandfather (Peter Falk), you can tell "The Princess Bride" will be a fairy tale unlike any other. In this story within a story, a masked hero (Cary Elwes) rescues his true love (Robin Wright) from the clutches of the dastardly Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). "The Princess Bride" gives viewers all the staples of a classic fairy tale — chases, escapes, and true love — with a knowing wink to the audience and a healthy helping of absurdity.
The cast is positively stacked. Cary Elwes demonstrates that you can never have too much charisma, while Wright imbues Princess Buttercup with just the right amount of sincerity. Mandy Patankin is hypnotic to watch as the steadfast Inigo Montoya, and André the Giant will steal your heart as the gentle Fezzik. Round that off with outstanding performances by Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal, and Peter Falk, and you've got a winning combination.
"The Princess Bride" is packed with so many funny moments that we just had to rank them. Just like Fred Savage's character, modern kids might be skeptical of this movie at first, but inevitably they will get sucked into the clever world of "The Princess Bride."
Starring: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patankin
Director: Rob Reiner
Year: 1987
Runtime: 1h 38m
Rating: PG
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
5. The Little Mermaid
The '80s were not a good time for Walt Disney Feature Animation. The brand was a pale shadow of its heyday, and after "The Black Cauldron" turned out to be a box office flop, the company considered shutting down its animation department altogether. Then along came "The Little Mermaid," which brought the magic back (and the dollars rolling in again).
"The Little Mermaid" is the story of a young mermaid (Jodi Benson) who trades her fins for a pair of feet so she can walk on land and be with the man she loves. Unlike the original Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, this movie doesn't end in tragedy. (Though if you're curious to learn about the original story, it was simultaneously disturbing and bonkers.)
Instead, the movie offers a playful take on the story with a cackling sea witch and a hot crustacean band. "The Little Mermaid" contains some of the most astounding voice work of any '80s movie. Samuel E. Wright lends warmth to the beloved crab, while Pat Carroll plays the villainous Ursula with obvious glee, and Jodi Benson proves she has an amazing set of pipes. "The Little Mermaid" shook up the Disney status quo and established a new formula that Disney would successfully follow for the next decade.
Starring: Jodi Benson, Pat Carroll, Samuel E. Wright
Director: John Musker and Ron Clements
Year: 1989
Runtime: 1h 22m
Rating: G
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%
4. Back to the Future
Robert Zemeckis is the first director to show up twice on this list, but he won't be the last. His cozy, escapist blockbuster is a breath of fresh air compared to some of its edgier contemporaries. "Back to the Future" is instantly iconic and endlessly quotable, so it's no surprise that it left a huge impact on pop culture.
When a modified DeLorean sends 1985 teenager Marty (Michael J. Fox) back in time to 1955, he needs to figure out how to get — you guessed it — back to the future. But first he needs to play matchmaker with his parents (Crispin Glover and Lea Thompson), otherwise they will never fall in love and he will never be born.
Michael J. Fox is perfect for the part of bright-eyed Marty McFly (though it's scary to think that this movie almost cast the wrong person). Meanwhile, Christopher Lloyd gives what is arguably the most memorable performance of his career as the kooky Doc Brown. This coming-of-age movie sneaks in a few lessons about understanding your parents and standing up to bullies without ever losing its sense of fun.
Starring: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Crispin Glover
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Year: 1985
Runtime: 1h 56m
Rating: PG
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
3. My Neighbor Totoro
Technically, most American kids never even heard of this film until the 1990s, after anime began to make a splash in the United States. But since it premiered in Japan in 1988, "My Neighbor Totoro" still counts. This slice-of-life movie follows two sisters, Satsuki (Dakota Fanning) and Mei (Elle Fanning), as they move to a new home in the Japanese countryside while their mother (Lea Salonga) is recovering from an unnamed illness. Along the way, Mei stumbles upon a spirit of the forest — and one of the best Studio Ghibli characters of all time – known as a "Totoro." However, he can only be seen by small children, making Satsuki wonder if she will ever get to see him at all.
Few movies capture the joy of childhood (and the twinge of sadness knowing that it won't last forever) better than "My Neighbor Totoro." Kids who are Mei's age will enjoy seeing her romp through the forest and meet magical friends. Meanwhile, kids the same age as Satsuki can relate to being stuck in that awkward phase where you're too old to play with your kid sister, but too young to handle the responsibilities of an adult. And of course, the adults in the audience will marvel at the film's sheer artistry. Deceptively simple and breathtakingly beautiful, "My Neighbor Totoro" is the ultimate comfort watch.
Starring: Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Timothy Daly
Director: Hayao Miyazaki
Year: 1988
Runtime: 1h 27m
Rating: G
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
2. Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back
This classic film hardly needs an introduction, but for the uninitiated, here's the rundown. In a galaxy far, far away, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is spearheading the rebellion against Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) and the all-powerful Galactic Empire. However, first he must learn to master the Force before the Empire's minions close in. The first "Star Wars" movie was certainly a force to be reckoned with, but in this 1980 sequel, the world is bigger and the stakes are higher. Perhaps more than any other film in the franchise, "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" finds the perfect balance between playfulness and darkness.
With tactile sets and puppets that you just want to reach out and hug, the movie is a smorgasbord of practical effects. The film is loaded with twists and double-crosses, and it culminates in what is arguably the most iconic movie cliffhanger of all time. "The Empire Strikes Back" set such a high bar that many fans would argue that the "Star Wars" franchise has never topped it since.
Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
Director: Irvin Kershner
Year: 1980
Runtime: 2h 4m
Rating: PG
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
1. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Hands-down, the best kids' movie of the '80s is "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." In fact, it's one of the best family movies of all time. In this classic film, a lonely boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas) finds a friend in an alien creature he calls "E.T." However, a mysterious organization is also very interested in meeting E.T.
Steven Spielberg is at the top of his game in this movie, giving us a film that is both playful and soulful. Dee Wallace and Peter Coyote give excellent performances, but the real highlight of this film are its talented child actors. Henry Thomas shows an incredible range, while Drew Barrymore is too cute for words. The effects that brought the E.T. puppet to life still hold up even 40 years later.
More than any other '80s movie, "E.T." shows us the world through the eyes of a kid. From the way Elliott shows E.T. his toys, to the way the grownups are often filmed only from the waist down as if a small child is looking up at them, everything in this film is filtered through the lens of childhood. While the movie doesn't sugarcoat anything for its audience, it still captures the wonder of being young. One could argue that this movie is meant for anyone who has ever been a kid — which means everyone.
Starring: Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote
Director: Steven Spielberg
Year: 1982
Runtime: 1h 55m
Rating: PG
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%