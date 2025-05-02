Every Major Marvel Character Death In Thunderbolts*

Contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts*"

Marvel Studios has somehow taken supporting characters from "Black Widow," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" to form the next superhero team — the Thunderbolts. And amazingly, it works really well, with "Thunderbolts*" being hailed by Looper as one of the most solid Marvel movies in recent memory. It's an emotionally poignant story about mental health struggles, exemplified mainly by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) not knowing what to do with her life and Bob, aka Sentry (Lewis Pullman), in a literal battle with the dark side of his own psyche, aka the Void.

But everyone gets a chance to shine and prove that no matter what you've gone through in life, redemption is possible. That is, unless you're the one member of the Thunderbolts who is inauspiciously killed off before the action even really starts. "Thunderbolts*" contains a fair amount of death, but it mostly comes from secondary sources, like Yelena remembering her own complicity in the killing of a young classmate in the Red Room or Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) inadvertently causing her father's murder when she was still small.

But there's one main death in "Thunderbolts*" that's worth dissecting. Even if you haven't seen the movie yet, you could probably guess it from the copious fan theories online and the character's absence from many scenes in the various "Thunderbolts*" trailers.