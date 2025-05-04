Dune 2: What 'May Thy Knife Chip And Shatter' Really Means

When Jamis first utters the line to him, Paul is the exiled heir to House Atreides. His world is in shambles, and he's never even killed a man in combat. When it comes time for Paul to utter the words in his own turn (the timeline between the two events is technically relatively small — a major change compared to the books — but long enough), Paul Muad-Dib has become a calculating leader and a stone-cold killer. He has also become one with his new people and is able to correctly use their cultural idioms.

As with all cinematic adaptations, Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" movies have moments where they wander from the source material. In most areas, though, the pair of films is remarkably faithful to Frank Herbert's landmark novel, including the use of the "chip and shatter" line in the final fight. This scene also takes place within a handful of pages of the end of the book, the same way it more or less closes out the movie. Here's what the book says right before the pair square off: "'Is the Atreides ready?' Feyd-Rautha called, using the words of the ancient kanly ritual. Paul chose to answer him in the Fremen way: 'May thy knife chip and shatter!'"

To be fair, we don't get Feyd-Rautha's cheeky mimicry in the book version, but overall, the two scenes — one on paper, the other on the silver screen — are remarkably similar. They also bear that same weight of storytelling nuance that indicates Paul's shift toward identifying as a Fremen, an adjustment that continues to define him from here to the (kind-of) end of his days.