Malice: Sue Storm's Dark Alter Ego Explained
Most superheroes in the Marvel Universe have alter egos, but some of these other identities aren't all that heroic. Marvel fans are probably well acquainted with the Dark Phoenix, Jean Grey's less-altruistic alter ego in the X-Men, but there's another Marvel heroine with a dark side that's never been shown on the big screen. The Fantastic Four have a long history, one filled with secrets and revelations, but 40 years ago, Marvel's first family gained an unexpected — and unwelcome — new member.
A chance encounter with an android known as the Hate-Monger caused Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, to develop an alternate personality named Malice. Sue's struggle with her villainous alter ego shares some similarities with the story of the Dark Phoenix, though Malice played a much smaller role in the Marvel Comics universe than Jean Grey and the Phoenix Force.
While the Phoenix was eventually revealed to be an entirely separate entity who hijacked Jean's appearance and personality, Malice exists as a different personality within Sue Storm's subconscious. When that personality makes its way to the forefront, it's bad news for everyone around, since Malice has access to Sue's incredible powers, but with none of the goodwill and empathy that make Sue such a fantastic hero. Malice has attacked Sue's family in the past, and Sue has gone to great lengths to try and protect her loved ones from her dark side. From everything we know about "Fantastic Four: First Steps," it seems like Malice's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, should it happen, would be a long way off. But now that Sue is in the MCU, her evil alter ego may be a ticking time bomb just waiting to explode.
How Malice came into existence
Malice debuted in 1985, in "Fantastic Four" #280, by John Byrne and Jerry Ordway. In the story, the FF is fighting a mad scientist known as Psycho-Man and his android henchman, Hate-Monger. Psycho-Man built the android specifically to manipulate people into feeling powerfully negative emotions, and Hate-Monger's abilities piggybacked on that to draw out Sue's Malice persona. Malice immediately turns on the Fantastic Four and battles the incredibly powerful She-Hulk, who had recently replaced the Thing as a member of the FF. Sue's husband, Reed Richards (aka Mister Fantastic), is able to figure out how Hate-Monger inverted Sue's emotions and manages to manipulate Malice's feelings in order to return Sue's consciousness to the forefront, defeating her evil persona.
After this, the Fantastic Four defeat Psycho-Man and Hate-Monger, and they probably believe that they've seen the last of Malice. Unfortunately, the personality had really just gone dormant within Sue's subconscious, waiting for the right trigger to bring her back and retake control of Sue's body. Eventually, while working with the Silver Surfer, Sue finds herself in close proximity to the Soul Stone, and Malice re-emerges, attempting to take control of the Soul Stone for herself.
Sue is able to draw on the Infinity Gem's power (this is before they were re-dubbed Infinity Stones) to subdue Malice once again, but even then, she isn't free of her alter ego. During the events of the "Infinity War" crossover event, Sue finds an opportunity to follow a new path forward for herself and Malice.
How Sue's son stopped Malice
Malice returns once again during the events of "Infinity War," when Thanos scans Sue's mind and inadvertently frees her alter ego. Sue and Malice fight for control of their shared body, but this time around, Sue decides to take a different approach with her villainous half. Sue merges her consciousness with Malice's, hoping that this will finally let her be free of her alter ego's evil intentions. Instead, the mind-melding changes Sue's personality, not unlike what happened when Spider-Man initially joined with the Venom symbiote and tried using it to his advantage only to have the alien being begin to take control of his body.
Sue is eventually saved from Malice by her own son, Franklin. In an alternate timeline, Franklin has grown up to become the superhero known as Psi-Lord. That version of Franklin travels to the primary Marvel timeline, where he uses his powers to force Malice out of his mother's mind. That doesn't kill the persona permanently, though, and Sue and Psi-Lord are later forced to combine their powers to trap Malice in the mind of another villain called Dark Raider. The Fantastic Four completely defeat Dark Raider, which presumably means that Malice is gone for good — but then again, no one ever really dies in comic books.