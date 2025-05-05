Malice: Sue Storm's Dark Alter Ego Explained

Most superheroes in the Marvel Universe have alter egos, but some of these other identities aren't all that heroic. Marvel fans are probably well acquainted with the Dark Phoenix, Jean Grey's less-altruistic alter ego in the X-Men, but there's another Marvel heroine with a dark side that's never been shown on the big screen. The Fantastic Four have a long history, one filled with secrets and revelations, but 40 years ago, Marvel's first family gained an unexpected — and unwelcome — new member.

A chance encounter with an android known as the Hate-Monger caused Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, to develop an alternate personality named Malice. Sue's struggle with her villainous alter ego shares some similarities with the story of the Dark Phoenix, though Malice played a much smaller role in the Marvel Comics universe than Jean Grey and the Phoenix Force.

While the Phoenix was eventually revealed to be an entirely separate entity who hijacked Jean's appearance and personality, Malice exists as a different personality within Sue Storm's subconscious. When that personality makes its way to the forefront, it's bad news for everyone around, since Malice has access to Sue's incredible powers, but with none of the goodwill and empathy that make Sue such a fantastic hero. Malice has attacked Sue's family in the past, and Sue has gone to great lengths to try and protect her loved ones from her dark side. From everything we know about "Fantastic Four: First Steps," it seems like Malice's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, should it happen, would be a long way off. But now that Sue is in the MCU, her evil alter ego may be a ticking time bomb just waiting to explode.