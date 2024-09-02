Why Watching 'Lost' In Chronological Order Changes Everything, Explained
When "Lost" first hit the airwaves in 2004, its complex themes and unique, non-linear storytelling quickly made it a favorite for television junkies. With so many flashbacks and flashforwards, viewers had no choice but to stay tuned to figure out what was happening with their beloved characters. There are things you only notice in "Lost" if you watch the series more than once, which is why the show is still immensely popular to this day. But while the program's core mysteries have largely been solved, a new way to watch the show recontextualizes the show's plot points, making it even more interesting for repeat viewers.
Instagram user @the_real_ivy_doll took to the social media platform to share how the series becomes drastically different if you watch the story's events unfold in the order they happened. In the video, the user highlights a popular fan edit of the series titled "Chronologically Lost," which presents the entire 6-season series in chronological order. The user notes that one of the biggest criticisms "Lost" received was how its writers would often come up with mysteries without knowing solutions ahead of time, making certain narrative beats feel convoluted.
"This version flips that by having all of the backstory and all of the explanation come up front," the user explained. They add that presenting the story in chronological order makes the show much more character-focused, putting emphasis on relationships and backstories as opposed to mysteries. With this reframing and restructuring, we spend a lot of time with characters before they get to the island, which in turn leads to a drastically different show. For some, seeing "Lost" in chronological order is an interesting exercise in perspective; for others, it's a series saver.
Watching Lost chronologically is easier to digest
It's no secret that "Lost" lost its cultural footing as it went on, with many critics and fans complaining that the series became overly convoluted. Many argued that the J.J. Abrams-produced series put way too much emphasis on twists and turns rather than telling a cohesive story. For some, like Instagram user @the_real_ivy_doll, watching "Lost" in chronological order is a great way to see the series from a different perspective. In the video, it's argued that viewing the show in this manner allows the audience to experience a fresher, more intimate side of the characters. "I think watching it this way makes the ending significantly more satisfying," they said, "because this version puts the characters front and center."
The user recommends "Chronologically Lost" as a great way to experience the show once again for fans who have already seen it. And if you haven't watched the show, they recommend the fan-edit if you're afraid you'll find the OG version confusing. For what it's worth, even hardcore fans find the show sometimes difficult to follow along with. In fact, understanding the ending of "Lost" can be a Herculean task even for those who religiously watched every episode.
Watching the show the way it was intended does lead to more thrills, but the narrative is extremely perplexing and hard to tackle. Seeing everything laid out in a straightforward manner might result in less plot twists, but it also results in a show that's far more digestible. Depending on who you ask, the edited version of the show might even fix some of the biggest things that went wrong with "Lost." With a chronological framing, the over-reliance on cliffhangers and plot twists becomes minimal, making the series more engaging for some viewers.
Fans are mixed on watching Lost in chronological order
Watching "Lost" in a chronological manner does diminish the original intention of the people who wrote and directed the series, and it makes some things, particularly the cliffhangers and red herrings, less meaningful. Viewing the series chronologically might even make the saga boring and less engaging for some, as the nature of the fan-edit restricts viewers to one location at a time. The original series takes us on and off the island multiple times per episode. With "Chronologically Lost," we don't get to the island for a while, and then we're stuck there for a very long time.
On the r/Lost fan subreddit, viewers have deemed the fan-edit an interesting gimmick that shouldn't necessarily replace the OG show. "The narrative in chronological order is interesting, but it certainly isn't preferable to the intentional pacing and reveals of the show. It's a fun novelty," shared u/PreptoBismol, adding, "I don't know how any first-time viewer could "prefer" it because 100% of the context of what you're seeing is completely missing until the plane crashes." They have a point – the fun of the original show is learning how everything fits together like a puzzle. While the creatives may not have entirely stuck the landing, it does feel rewarding when you see plot points come together.
That said, while many hardcore fans think "Chronologically Lost" is a cool idea, especially for repeat viewers, they don't think it improves the overall show. "I disagree highly of the TikToker's reasons," u/Choekaas wrote. "The show puts the character first, hence why every episode is centered around a character. It's actually worse the way it is portrayed chronologically (if your main focus is character), since we don't get the same emotional character impact." They also add that once everything is neatly laid out, we lose key character moments, which is why, they argue, "Chronologically Lost" is best viewed after taking in the original experience.