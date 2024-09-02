Why Watching 'Lost' In Chronological Order Changes Everything, Explained

When "Lost" first hit the airwaves in 2004, its complex themes and unique, non-linear storytelling quickly made it a favorite for television junkies. With so many flashbacks and flashforwards, viewers had no choice but to stay tuned to figure out what was happening with their beloved characters. There are things you only notice in "Lost" if you watch the series more than once, which is why the show is still immensely popular to this day. But while the program's core mysteries have largely been solved, a new way to watch the show recontextualizes the show's plot points, making it even more interesting for repeat viewers.

Instagram user @the_real_ivy_doll took to the social media platform to share how the series becomes drastically different if you watch the story's events unfold in the order they happened. In the video, the user highlights a popular fan edit of the series titled "Chronologically Lost," which presents the entire 6-season series in chronological order. The user notes that one of the biggest criticisms "Lost" received was how its writers would often come up with mysteries without knowing solutions ahead of time, making certain narrative beats feel convoluted.

"This version flips that by having all of the backstory and all of the explanation come up front," the user explained. They add that presenting the story in chronological order makes the show much more character-focused, putting emphasis on relationships and backstories as opposed to mysteries. With this reframing and restructuring, we spend a lot of time with characters before they get to the island, which in turn leads to a drastically different show. For some, seeing "Lost" in chronological order is an interesting exercise in perspective; for others, it's a series saver.