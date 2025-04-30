Who Is Adam In Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again?
The cast of Netflix's "Daredevil" series returned for "Daredevil: Born Again," but the Disney+ show also introduced a slew of new characters. Some of them, like Muse (Hunter Doohan) and White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes), are impossible to miss, but other characters had a massive impact on the new show's story even though they hardly had any screen time at all.
Adam (Lou Taylor Pucci) is first mentioned when Wilson (Vincent D'onofrio) and Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer) are in couple's therapy. They are trying to resolve the strain in their marriage caused by Wilson's disappearance during the events of the "Echo" series. With the Kingpin out of the picture, Vanessa had to take command of the Fisk criminal empire, and when she wasn't maintaining tight control over New York's criminal underbelly, she was busy striking up a relationship with Adam. When Wilson returned, he learned about the relationship and had Adam kidnapped and locked in a basement prison cell.
We see Adam only a handful of times throughout the series, and he's usually begging for freedom while a completely nonplussed Wilson Fisk eats gourmet food just feet away from the prison cell. As soon as the Fisks get the spark back in their marriage, Wilson takes Vanessa to the basement and opens Adam's cage. Vanessa formally ends their affair by shooting Adam in the head.
How does Adam connect to Daredevil's future?
Adam doesn't get very much screen time in "Daredevil: Born Again," but his story has some big implications for what Daredevil might be contending with in the future. Vanessa Fisk has always been supportive of her husband's criminal activities, and the early episodes of "Born Again" show that she's more than capable of running various mobs and gangs herself. While Vanessa has never shied away from crime, she's usually let her husband be the violent one. The Kingpin can smash heads, while Vanessa has typically preferred to work more subtly behind the scenes — until now.
The ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" revealed that Vanessa paid for Foggy's (Elden Henson) assassination. And, by killing Adam, Vanessa became just as violent as the Kingpin while also cementing her relationship with him. Vanessa and her husband are now equally threatening villains, and both of them will be gunning for Daredevil when the show returns. And, considering Kingpin's Spider-Man reference, Daredevil probably won't be the only hero fending off the MCU's new evil power couple.