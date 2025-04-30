Who Is Adam In Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again?

The cast of Netflix's "Daredevil" series returned for "Daredevil: Born Again," but the Disney+ show also introduced a slew of new characters. Some of them, like Muse (Hunter Doohan) and White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes), are impossible to miss, but other characters had a massive impact on the new show's story even though they hardly had any screen time at all.

Adam (Lou Taylor Pucci) is first mentioned when Wilson (Vincent D'onofrio) and Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer) are in couple's therapy. They are trying to resolve the strain in their marriage caused by Wilson's disappearance during the events of the "Echo" series. With the Kingpin out of the picture, Vanessa had to take command of the Fisk criminal empire, and when she wasn't maintaining tight control over New York's criminal underbelly, she was busy striking up a relationship with Adam. When Wilson returned, he learned about the relationship and had Adam kidnapped and locked in a basement prison cell.

We see Adam only a handful of times throughout the series, and he's usually begging for freedom while a completely nonplussed Wilson Fisk eats gourmet food just feet away from the prison cell. As soon as the Fisks get the spark back in their marriage, Wilson takes Vanessa to the basement and opens Adam's cage. Vanessa formally ends their affair by shooting Adam in the head.