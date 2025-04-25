Why The Conners Turned Johnny Galecki's David Into A Deadbeat Dad

Contains spoilers for "The Conners" Season 7, Episode 5 — "Exercise Bands, Money Plans, and Faraway Lands"

Bad news, "The Conners" fans — the show's last episode didn't bring with it a surprise cameo from Johnny Galecki's David Healy. While his absence has been deeply felt since he last popped up in Season 2, David only rated a brief, indirect mention in the two-part series finale — and it wasn't a positive one. Even worse: dialogue and plot points scattered from Season 3 to Season 7 have turned him into a self-centered bounder and a deadbeat dad.

According to showrunnner and executive producer Bruce Helford, Galecki's unavailibility forced the writers' hands. "He really did not want to keep doing it," Helford told Deadline. "He loved us and we loved him, and he was always invited and we're all very close with him. We were kind of in a position where, how do you explain this guy without killing him? This guy isn't around. So unfortunately his character got tarnished in that way." Since Galecki has kept a low profile since "The Big Bang Theory" ended, that makes sense.

David's status as a bad father is further cemented by Darlene (Sara Gilbert) during "Exercise Bands, Money Plans and Faraway Lands." While she waits with Mark (Ames McNamara) for the cab that will take him to New York City, she tells her son, "You grew up poor and without a dad, and that scared the hell out of me." A lot of fans dislike these changes to the sensitive David they remember from years past, and they haven't been shy about it.