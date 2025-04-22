NCIS Season 22 Offers Updates On Multiple Los Angeles And Hawaii Characters (Including Hetty)

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 18 — "After the Storm"

Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) has been quite the journeyman character in the "NCIS" world. He started life as a regular on "NCIS: Los Angeles" and moved on to a season-long stint on "NCIS: Hawai'i," making him ideal to deliver franchise-wide updates on some of the "NCIS" world's most-missed characters. In "After the Storm," he pops up on the mothership program to help the team with a case — and catch us up on plenty of beloved faces from his old stomping grounds.



For those wondering what's happened to Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt) since she disappeared on a mission in the "NCIS: Los Angeles" finale, it turns out she's been once again spotted on what Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) describes as "the wrong side of a DMZ." It's strongly hinted that Sam is going to go find Hetty and get her out of another serious calamity, telling Vance, "It's probably better the less you know."

Hetty isn't the only character who gets a big update. It turns out "NCIS: Los Angeles" characters Grisha "G." Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and his wife Anna (Bar Paly) have a baby on the way. On top of that, "NCIS: Hawai'i" stalwart Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) seems to be doing all right; her daughter Julie (Mahina Napoleon) is 15 and apparently survived that nasty Season 3 cliffhanger, while her son Alex (Kian Talan) has made it to college. But the most interesting life update Sam delivers relates to his own career.