Suits LA Episode 9 Gives Fans A Major Harvey Specter And Donna Update

Contains spoilers for "Suits: L.A." Season 1, Episode 9 — "Bat Signal"

It's been a while since "Suits" fans have seen Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), and when he shows up in "Bat Signal" he's a surprisingly welcome face in Ted Black's (Stephen Amell) world, even though they last parted under strained circumstances. Years ago, Ted was the attorney in the racketeering trial of mob boss John Pellegrini (Anthony Azizi), but his whole case was blown apart by Harvey's surprise testimony. Harvey and Ted have since become friends, and they meet to have a cocktail and catch up when they learn Pellegrini is about to be released, with viewers discovering a whole lot about what Harvey's been up to.

First of all, his marriage to Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) — with whom he got together in Season 8 of "Suits" — appears to be sailing along strong as ever. One can spy a wedding band on his left ring finger throughout the conversation. Then Harvey receives a string of text messages from a contact listed as "My Boy" in his phone, and the person on the other end of the text calls Harvey "daddy" in their conversation.

He confirms to Ted that he — and presumably Donna — now have a little boy. Ted pumps him for a name, but Harvey playfully puts him off, first joking that he named the kid Ted, then saying that they went with Kevin (a reference to Troy Winbush's character). It's another sign that Harvey has changed even more from the guy he was in "Suits." But while things are good between Donna and Harvey, loss has sadly visited the Specter family.