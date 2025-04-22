Suits LA Episode 9 Gives Fans A Major Harvey Specter And Donna Update
Contains spoilers for "Suits: L.A." Season 1, Episode 9 — "Bat Signal"
It's been a while since "Suits" fans have seen Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), and when he shows up in "Bat Signal" he's a surprisingly welcome face in Ted Black's (Stephen Amell) world, even though they last parted under strained circumstances. Years ago, Ted was the attorney in the racketeering trial of mob boss John Pellegrini (Anthony Azizi), but his whole case was blown apart by Harvey's surprise testimony. Harvey and Ted have since become friends, and they meet to have a cocktail and catch up when they learn Pellegrini is about to be released, with viewers discovering a whole lot about what Harvey's been up to.
First of all, his marriage to Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) — with whom he got together in Season 8 of "Suits" — appears to be sailing along strong as ever. One can spy a wedding band on his left ring finger throughout the conversation. Then Harvey receives a string of text messages from a contact listed as "My Boy" in his phone, and the person on the other end of the text calls Harvey "daddy" in their conversation.
He confirms to Ted that he — and presumably Donna — now have a little boy. Ted pumps him for a name, but Harvey playfully puts him off, first joking that he named the kid Ted, then saying that they went with Kevin (a reference to Troy Winbush's character). It's another sign that Harvey has changed even more from the guy he was in "Suits." But while things are good between Donna and Harvey, loss has sadly visited the Specter family.
Harvey's brother has died
While talking about the personal loss that Ted feels regarding his own late brother Eddie (Carson A. Egan), Harvey lets it slip that his brother, Marcus (Billy Miller), has recently died from cancer. The loss has deeply struck him and he asks Ted if it ever gets easier. Since Eddie's memory has been haunting Ted ever since he passed away, popping up as a personification of his conscience, he obviously can't offer Harvey the answer he wants.
While the old friends manage to foil their mobster foe during the course of the episode and put Pellegrini back behind bars again by getting him to admit he ordered a murder, the loss of Marcus reflects a real-life situation. The episode is dedicated to the memory of Billy Miller. The actor — for whom Marcus was one of many roles, and who won a Daytime Emmy for "The Young and the Restless" — passed away at the age of 43 on September 15, 2023, with no cause of death given. "Suits L.A." offered a lovely tribute to an actor gone too soon.