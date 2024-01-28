Suits' Original Harvey Specter Was Different From Gabriel Macht's Version In One Way

Although "Suits" went off the air in 2019, the legal drama experienced an incredible resurgence last summer when it hit Netflix. There are plenty of reasons to speculate why "Suits" blew up when it did. Its fast pacing and simple construction are ideal antidotes for summer doldrums, and some fans were likely interested in seeing a pre-royal Meghan Markle. It's also easy to assume that Harvey Specter had something to do with it.

Played by Gabriel Macht, Harvey is the go-to fixer on "Suits," even before his name went up on the wall. Harvey is smooth-talking, endlessly charismatic, and a preeminent legal mind. According to "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh, he was almost very different. In an appearance on the "Hollywood & Levine" podcast, Korsh revealed that the network initially wanted Harvey to be much older.

"Originally the network envisioned the Harvey-Mike thing, I think, as like a father-son [dynamic]," Korsch said around the 15:10 mark. "Then I envisioned it as brothers. Right. So we had a disconnect, and they were wanting older guys to be Harvey." Indeed, the relationship between Harvey and Mike (Patrick J. Adams) is central to the series, even if their bromance skirts too close to fraud. For Korsh, making Harvey younger also meant the character could be more believably fallible.