Movie Remakes With Worse Rotten Tomatoes Scores Than The Original

Remaking a beloved movie classic is a risky proposition for filmmakers. Fans can be fiercely protective of their nostalgic favorites and tend to judge these products harshly. The practice of remaking existing films is older than you might think, dating back to the medium's nascent years in the late 19th Century. Georges Méliès' writing and directing debut, 1896's "Un partie de cartes (Card Party)," was the first film remake, applying gentle tweaks to the plot of Louis Lumiere's "Les jouers de cartes arroses" (literally, "The Card Players are Watering"), released just one year earlier.

There have been plenty of properly-done and well-received remakes in film history, including the 1954, 1976, and 2018 re-imaginings of the 1937 Dorothy Parker classic. "A Star is Born." Some remakes even exceed the reach of the originals they're based on, like the 1978 version of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (the original was released in 1956). Al Pacino was captivating as Cuban gangster Tony Montana in the 1983 crime classic "Scarface," but some fans are unaware that this was a remake of a 1932 film starring Paul Muni.

All film remakes aren't as well-made or received as those, however. Occasionally a filmmaker thinks they can improve on a classic due to sheer hubris. Other botched remakes are actually tributes gone awry, while still others are the result of a studio trying to wring the last bits of money (and life) from a franchise. In fact, all three factors came together to produce the first film on our list.