Why The Nightmare On Elm Street Remake Nearly Forced Rooney Mara Out Of Hollywood

Rooney Mara's career has seen the actor breathe life into a wide array of memorable performances. From her shining work alongside David Fincher on "The Social Network" and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," to her Oscar-nominated role in "Carol" (via IMDb), to her more recent praised efforts in Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley," Mara has more than proven her worth as a dominating screen presence. As with all great performers, the actor's career hasn't always been a smooth ride.

In 2010, Mara found herself attached to "A Nightmare on Elm Street," a remake of the 1984 horror classic. The remake follows the same general story where a group of small-town teenagers — headlined by Nancy Holbrook (Mara) — are tormented by the infamous Freddy Krueger (Jackie Earle Haley) in their dreams. Despite becoming a hearty box office hit (via Box Office Mojo), the film was a nightmare for critics, who found it lacking the impact of Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (via Rotten Tomatoes).

Many fans list the film as one of the worst horror remakes of all time, and there hasn't been "A Nightmare on Elm Street" sequel or remake since the 2010 film. While many fans and critics dislike the film, nothing can compare to having starred in the misguided venture as Mara's negative experience on the film changed her approach to acting.