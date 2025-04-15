NCIS Season 22: Who Plays Gabriel LaRoche?

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 17 — "Killer Instinct"

"NCIS" regular Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) is having one terrible Season 22. He can't stand Deputy Director Gabriel LaRoche (Seamus Dever) because the man loathes the NCIS team's chumminess and family-like familiarity with one another — and because he thinks LaRoche is the one who burned Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), ruining his backstory during the Nexus cartel sting. He also suspects LaRoche has his eyes on Tim's family and is looking to get McGee kicked out of NCIS.

Now Tim and his wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), are being forced to eat dinner with LaRoche. Why? Notorious assassin The Poet has been unmasked as Paul Morton (Morgan Peter Brown), and he refuses to cough up vital info about who hired him before dramatically committing suicide in the interrogation room. While the team tries to locate The Poet's fence in the hope of tracking down who hired him in the first place, Tim sneaks around LaRoche's home, hoping to find evidence that connects him to the assassins' crimes. But it turns out the Poet's client wants to mop up the mess he's left behind — and that includes not just Tim, but LaRoche as well.

While he's been playing a baddie throughout Season 22 of "NCIS," Seamus Dever is best known for playing the winningly caustic but good-hearted Kevin Ryan in the ABC procedural "Castle." Here's why else he might look familiar to you.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org